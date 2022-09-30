New Delhi: Indian investors seem to have received Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) repo rate hike positively. What remained in the red ahead of RBI Governor’s monetary policy announcement, suddenly turned green following the announcement of a 50 basis point hike in the repo rate with immediate effect.Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das Hikes Repo Rate By 50 BPS, Sees Inflation At 6.7% - Watch Video

At 10:48 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 531.48 points or Also Read - BREAKING LIVE Updates On RBI Monetary Policy: RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 50 Basis Points To 5.9%

Also Read - Markets End In Red For 7th Straight Trading Session! Sensex, Nifty Close At 56.4K, 16.8K Levels