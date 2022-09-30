New Delhi: Indian investors seem to have received Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) repo rate hike positively. What remained in the red ahead of RBI Governor’s monetary policy announcement, suddenly turned green following the announcement of a 50 basis point hike in the repo rate with immediate effect.Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das Hikes Repo Rate By 50 BPS, Sees Inflation At 6.7% - Watch Video

At 10:48 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 531.48 points or 0.94 per cent up at 56,941.44 and NSE Nifty was trading 127.50 points or 0.76 points up at 16,945.60.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced 50 basis point hike in the repo rate to 5.9 per cent with immediate effect. Standing deposit facility stands adjusted to 5.6 per cent and marginal standing facility and bank rate adjusted to 6.15 per cent