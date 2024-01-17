Home

Marsons Limited Stock Hits 52-week High Even as Market Nosedive | Deets Inside

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,371.23 points to 71,757.54 after a weak beginning. The Nifty tanked 395.35 points to 21,636.95.

Stock Market News: Even as the share markets nosedive on Wednesday, shares of Marsons Limited surged 5 per cent to hit a 52-week. The share surged 66 paise from the previous close of Rs 13.37.

From the 52-week low of Rs 3, the shares of Marsons Limited have given a bumper return of 400 per cent to the investors.

In the last 5 days, the shares of Marsons Limited, which gave 21 per cent return to investors, have crossed the level of Rs 11.58 to Rs 14. In the last one month, shares of Marsons Limited have given a return of 72 per cent to investors from a low of Rs 8. In the last 6 months, the shares of Marsons Limited have given a bumper return of 180 per cent to the investors from the level of ₹5 on July 25, 2023. In the last 1 year, shares of Marsans Limited have given a return of 284 per cent to the investors from the level of Rs 3.66.

Marsons Limited is a company manufacturing electrical components. Its products include transformers and various types of electricity substation equipment.

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank fell nearly 6 per cent after its December quarter earnings.

HDFC Bank on Tuesday reported a 2.65 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 17,258 crore for the October-December period against Rs 16,811 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Finance were among the other major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

