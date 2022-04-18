New Delhi: The nation’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday (April 18) increased the prices of its entire model range amid rise in input costs. As per a report, the company on an average increased by 1.3 percent the prices of all its models (ex-showroom Delhi). Earlier on April 6, Maruti had informed that it would increase prices during the month to offset the rising in input costs. All revised prices will come into effect from April 18 (Monday), as per the latest exchange filing.Also Read - Planning To Buy Your Dream Car? This News Is For You

The latest filing read, "With reference to our earlier communication dated April 6, 2022, the company today announced change in prices across models owing to increase in input costs. The weighted average increase across models is 1.3 per cent- ex showroom prices (Delhi). These new prices will come into effect from April 18, 2022."

"Over the past year, the cost of Company's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. "We have planned this price rise in April 2022. The increase shall vary for different models," it said.

The company has planned to increase the prices in April and the hike will vary for different models. However, the company did not disclose the quantum of the proposed price hike. MSI has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 per cent from January 2021 to March 2022 owing to the constant increase in input costs. The company sells a range of models starting from Alto to S-Cross in the domestic market.