New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported zero sales in the domestic market in April, amid the nationwide lockdown in effect to check the Coronavirus spread.

The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations.

Notably, Maruti suspended their operations from March 22 as directed by the government of India.

