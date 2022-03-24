New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki’s Board on Thursday appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from April 1 till March 31, 2025. The new appointment is consequent to the completion of the incumbent Kenichi Ayukawa’s term on March 31, 2022. Kenichi Ayukawa, the MD since 2013, will be the Whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman of Maruti Suzuki for the next six months to help in the transition, with effect from April 1, 2022. Furthermore, these appointments are subject to shareholders’ approval.Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty50 Below 16,600

New MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, is a graduate from the Faculty of Economics, Yokohama National University, Japan. Takeuchi joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986. He has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) since April 2021. Also Read - Baleno 2022: New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched. Check Price, Other Features Here

“India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me. Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future,” said Ayukawa. Also Read - Diwali 2021 Offers: Here Are All Benefits, Discounts On Your Favourite Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Honda Cars

Ayukawa has been the Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since April 2013. According to Takeuchi: “Maruti Suzuki is a great organisation with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavour that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world with exciting cars that are good for them, environment and society.”

“We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the economic growth of India.”