New Delhi: India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it has finalised a land site for new manufacturing plant in Haryana and will invest Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase for the building of the facility. Notably, the firm was in discussion with the Haryana government for the establishment of a new plant as part of the proposed expansion plan.

The carmaker said it has completed the process of allotment of an 800-acre site at IMT Kharkhoda in the Sonipat district with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC).

In the meantime, the company has also confirmed that the first manufacturing facility at the site will have a production capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum. Expected to start by 2025, the company said it is, however, subject to administrative approvals.

Saying that it will invest about Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase for building the manufacturing facility, Maruti Suzuki said the land site will have space for capacity expansion and will include more production plants in the future.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki has a cumulative production capacity of around 5.5 lakh units per quarter or about 22 lakh units per annum across its manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.

Recently, the company reported better-than-expected quarterly income as higher vehicle prices countered rising input costs.