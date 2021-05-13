New Delhi: Automoile major Maruti Suzuki India has extended ‘free service, warranty’ to customers in the light of the second Covid-19 wave. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Pens Note On Coronavirus Crisis: 'It fills My Heart To See How We Are Standing Together'

The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between March 15 and May 31, 2021.

"These will be extended up to June, 2021," the company said.

According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, since customers in several states are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them some relief.