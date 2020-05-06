New Delhi: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it will resume operations at its Manesar plant from May 12. Also Read - COVID-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki Ready to Deliver First Batch of 1,000 Ventilators Today

Issuing a statement, the carmaker said that all activities at its plant would be carried out strictly in accordance with the Central government regulations and guidelines. The company said it will maintain the highest standards of safety at its plant. Also Read - Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Launches New BS VI Variant of Ignis

The development comes after the Haryana government had on April 22 granted permission to the auto major to restart its Manesar-based manufacturing facility, but the company had said it will resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell vehicles. Also Read - Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils New Vitara Brezza With BS6 Petrol Engine

Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the Gurugram district administration had allowed the auto major to run the facility on a single shift basis, while fixing the total number of employees at plant at 4,696.

MSI’s Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits.

As per updates, the two plants in Haryana have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum. Operations at the facilities are suspended since March 22 because of the coronavirus outbreak.