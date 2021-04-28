New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday announced that it would shut down its factories in Haryana to manufacture oxygen for medical needs. The Indian automobile major has also stated that the same decision has been taken by the Suzuki Motor Gujarat. The shutdown of Maruti Suzuki India’s factories will take place from May 1 to May 9. Also Read - MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips VIVO IPL 2021: Captain - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 24 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 3:30 PM April 29 Thursday

The company has said the decision was taken as it committed to support Government in diverting oxygen for saving lives. India is witnessing a second wave of Covid pandemic as daily Coronavirus cases have been hovering around 3.5 lakh mark. Also Read - What is ‘Proning’, Which is Being Recommended For Patients With COVID19? Here's Your Guide

“As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives,” Maruti Suzuki India Limited stated in a BSE Corporate filing. Also Read - Martin Guptill, Andre Russell And Shakib Al Hasan to Feature in Remaining PSL 6 Matches

Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to May 1st to 9th May, the company said. Production in all factories will close for maintenance during this period, it said.

Maruti Suzuki India has mentioned that the company has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision for its factory.