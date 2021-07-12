New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India today announced the hike of Swift car and CNG variants of other models prices by Rs 15,000. India’s largest carmaker has cited an increase in various input costs as the reason behind the move, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing, according to a PTI report.Also Read - Nepal's SC Orders Appointment of Deuba as Prime Minister; Reinstates Dissolved Lower House

Maruti Suzuki sells CNG variants across its range of models, including Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco and Ertiga with prices ranging from Rs 4.43 lakh to Rs 9.36 lakh, the PTI report says. The new prices will be effective from Monday. “Increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to Rs 15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. July 12, 2021,” it added. Before the price hike, Swift was available at a price range of Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) across variants, according to PTI report. The price rise has been planned in the second quarter of the fiscal and it would vary for different models. On April 16, Maruti Suzuki had announced the weighted average price increase in ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi) across models of 1.6 per cent. On January 18 this year, the automaker had announced price hike of select models by up to Rs 34,000 due to rise in input costs. “The prices of steel and precious metals like Rhodium and Palladium have gone up substantially. In April we passed on a part of the increased input costs to consumers thinking that the prices of these essential commodities will come down eventually. But that has not happened and as a last resort we are doing it to safeguard the company’s financial health,” MSI Executive

Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.