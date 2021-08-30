New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has planned to hike prices across models in September. According to a regulatory filing by automobile manufacturer, vehicles’ cost continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. “Over the past year the cost of Company’s vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs,” the filing said, as per IANS report.Also Read - 'If BJP Can Hold Rallies, Shiv Sena Can Stage Protests, Why Can't Youth Celebrate Janmashtami?' Questions MNS Leader

Maruti Suzuki Price