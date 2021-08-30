New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has planned to hike prices across models in September. According to a regulatory filing by automobile manufacturer, vehicles’ cost continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. “Over the past year the cost of Company’s vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs,” the filing said, as per IANS report.Also Read - 'If BJP Can Hold Rallies, Shiv Sena Can Stage Protests, Why Can't Youth Celebrate Janmashtami?' Questions MNS Leader
- “Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021.”, the IANS report says.
- Earlier in July this year, Maruti Suzuki India had announced a price change for hatchback Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs.
- The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) was up to Rs 15,000. “The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021,” Maruti Suzuki India had said then, as per IANS report.
- Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1,62,462 units of vehicles in July 2021. During the same period last year, the company sold 1,08,064 vehicles, as per IANS report.
- Sale of its mini passenger vehicles Alto, S-Presso stood at 19,685 units while the sale of compact passenger vehicles — WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S — stood at 70,268 units, IANS reported.
- Last week, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R.C. Bhargava had said the high taxation as well as state government’s road levy have driven passenger vehicle cost and dented sales. He said while speaking at the 61st SIAM Annual Convention.