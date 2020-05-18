New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Monday resumed its operations at its Gurugram plant, although with around one-third strength. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki India Issues SOPs For Nearly 4,000 Service Centres in Country

Speaking to IANS, Kuldeep Jhangu, General Secretary of Maruti Suzuki Kamgaar Union (MSKU) said that around 4,000 workers were working on Monday out of the total strength of 12,000-13,000 employees at the unit.

“Currently, workers are being trained to operate while maintaining social distancing norms with safety in line with the government’s guidelines,” he said.

The unit largely manufactures the models, Alto, Ignis, Vitara Brezza, Eeco and Super Carry.

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, the company said: “Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start production of vehicles at its Gurgaon plant from the 18th of May 2020. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety.”

The Manesar plant resumed operations on May 12, with around 2,000 workers working on a single shift basis, after around 40 days of closure in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. The company received the approval of the local administration on April 22 to start production at the Manesar unit with a limited number of employees.

Further, on Monday, the company said that it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for its dealerships across the country and these SoPs ensure the highest level of hygiene and sanitization across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees.

With the SoPs in place, over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational in lockdown 4.0.

Speaking on the start of showroom activities for customers, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “We are happy to serve the customers, who were waiting to drive home their favourite car. The company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe.”