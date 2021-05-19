New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India in partnership with Zydus Hospitals on Tuesday announced the start of a multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Ahmedabad District of Gujarat. Also Read - Ruskin Bond Turns 87 Today. India.Com Brings 11 Quotes From Him That Have Inspired Generations

According to the company, with a total capital expenditure of Rs 126 crore, the hospital has been 100 per cent funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation – a CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki.

The hospital will be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group.

Besides, the hospital is also assisting in taking care of Covid-19 patients.

“When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a good quality multispeciality hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with one of the best names in health care – Zydus Hospitals,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India in a statement.

“Fortunately, it was in time for the Covid-19 second wave and we have converted it into a Covid-care facility to help fight the pandemic.”

The hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages at affordable charges.

“Starting with a 50-bed facility, the hospital can be progressively expanded to 100 beds basis the demand. The infrastructure is already in-place for the expansion of the facility. The facility is spread over 7.5 acres…,” the company said in he statement.