Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, More: List Of Auto Brands Set To Increase Prices From April

Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and many other auto companies in India are likely to increase their prices on its commercial vehicles by 2-5 per cent starting from April 1.

Maruti Suzuki India said it will hike prices of its model range in April. (File Photo)

New Delhi: If you are planning to buy a car from any of the auto companies in India like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Honda, then may be you should consider making the purchase before April 1 or shell out more money later. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Honda and Hero Motocorp are likely to increase their prices on its commercial vehicles by 2-5 per cent starting from April 1. The price hike decision have been made as the second phase of BS-VI emission norms are set to kick in from the new fiscal year. The price hike will be observed across all the commercial vehicles, even though the price will vary as per individual model and variant.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India said it will hike prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of “overall inflation and regulatory requirements”. However, the company said not share the exact amount of price hike it will impose on the commercial vehicles. “While the company makes the maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impacts through a price increase,” Maruti Suzuki India said, as per news agency PTI.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors, which has upgraded its passenger vehicle portfolio to conform to stricter emission norm, will also increase the prices of commercial vehicles by 5 per cent. “Our portfolio has already transitioned to BS-VI phase 2 emission norms in February 2023, ahead of the regulation timelines. We have also enhanced the products with improved performance, added new technology features and increased warranty of our vehicles,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra told PTI.

Honda

Honda Cars India also announced price hike of entry level compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 12,000 from next month. The price increase will vary depending on different trims of the model.”We will increase Amaze prices by up to Rs 12,000 with effect from April 1 to factor in the rise in the production cost due to the upcoming stringent emission norms,” Honda Cars India Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl told PTI. Earlier, Japanese car maker Honda said will introduce one new product every year for the next three to five years to raise its market share in the Indian market. Honda Cars India presently has two models in the country, a compact sedan and a sedan, which accounts for 2.5 per cent market share in the country.

Hero Motocorp

Hero Motocorp made an announcement that it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by around 2 per cent from April 1. The decision has also been made as part of company’s efforts to comply with the more stringent emission norms. Vehicles will need to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor real-time driving emission levels from April. The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

