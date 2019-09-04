New Delhi: The effect of the economic slowdown in the country has become quite evident as Maruti Suzuki India Limited has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram and Manesar Plant in Haryana for two days.

It has decided to shut the production for two days on 7th and 9th September 2019 and both days will be observed as no production days.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India had shed over 1,000 temporary employees and were looking to freeze hiring and at other cost-cutting measures to tide over the current deceleration.

“Temporary employees are the first to get impacted and the same has happened in this case too,” a source told to IANS.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that she was constantly in touch with industry experts for inputs to arrest improve the manufacturing sector.

The company has reported a 33.7 per cent decline in total sales at 1,06,413 units in August as against 1,58,189 units in the corresponding month last year.

Domestic sales declined by 34.3% at 97,061 units last month as against 1,47,700 units in August 2018, it added.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, fell 23.9% at 54,274 units as against 71,364 cars in August last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,596 units as compared to 7,002 units earlier.

However, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 3.1% at 18,522 units as compared to 17,971 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in August were down by 10.8% at 9,352 units as against 10,489 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

