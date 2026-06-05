Maruti Suzuki unveils Wagon R Flex Fuel, India’s first flex-fuel car that will run on petrol blended with 85% ethanol

There are no major changes to the car's design, but several mechanical upgrades have been made to make it compatible with E85 fuel.

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New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India unveiled India’s first flex-fuel passenger car, the Wagon R Flex Fuel, on June 5. The new Wagon R can run entirely on E85 fuel, which contains up to 85% ethanol blended with petrol. At present, the vehicle will be available only to fleet operators and cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber. For this reason, Maruti Suzuki has not disclosed the pricing of the Wagon R Flex Fuel.

There are no major changes to the car’s design, but several mechanical upgrades have been made to make it compatible with E85 fuel. As a result, its price is expected to be higher than the regular petrol and CNG versions.

Target of 5,000 Ethanol Fuel Stations by 2027

At the launch event, Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the government aims to install 5,000 E85 fuel dispensing stations across the country by the end of 2027.

“Initially, we will have around 50 to 100 dispensing stations in the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai–Pune–Nagpur corridors. By December this year, the network will be expanded to about 500 stations,” he said, adding that E85 fuel would be priced significantly lower than the current E20 petrol, making it a more affordable alternative.

First Production-spec Version Revealed

The Wagon R Flex Fuel first appeared in 2022 and later at the India Mobility Show 2024. However, all previous versions were prototypes used for testing. The model unveiled yesterday is the production-spec version, meaning it is ready for commercial production.

Exterior: Familiar Boxy Design With Flex Fuel Badging

The Wagon R Flex Fuel retains the standard Wagon R’s overall design but adds a few cosmetic changes to distinguish it from the regular model. The company has added Flex Fuel graphics on various parts of the body, along with a small chrome Flex Fuel badge on the tailgate.

Front profile: The front features large square halogen headlamps and a wide bonnet. Between the headlamps is a horizontal grille with a single chrome slat and honeycomb detailing, giving the car a more modern appearance. The front bumper houses a large air dam, while the fog lamps are positioned within black surrounds.

Side profile: From the side, the Wagon R maintains its traditional boxy tall-boy design. Large windows create an airy and spacious cabin feel. The car rides on 14-inch alloy wheels, and the C-pillar receives a black insert that creates a trendy floating-roof effect.

Rear profile: The rear remains simple and upright, featuring the Wagon R’s signature large vertical tail lamps. The tailgate includes a recessed area for the number plate, with a chrome garnish strip above it for a premium touch. The rear bumper also incorporates a black insert.