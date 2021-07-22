New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) restrictions on Mastercard is commencing today. From today onward, Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte Ltd (Mastercard) won’t be able to on-boarding new domestic debit, credit or prepaid customers onto its network, according to a circular by India’s central bank.Also Read - This Tech Start-up Offers BMW, KTM, Royal Enfield as Joining Bonus to Employees

RBI Mastercard Notification Circular Issue Latest News