Mastercard NFT Chief Satvik Sethi Quits, Cites Abuse And Emotional Suffering

Sethi has returned to India and will now focus on Joincircle, a blockchain-based social-networking website he is developing.

Mastercard NFT Chief Quits: Satvik Sethi, the chief of the Mastercard NFT division, decided to offer his resignation after complaining about the company’s inefficiencies. Sethi, in a series of tweets, explained his decision to leave, saying that while it “wasn’t easy”, he had long felt neglected by the company and wished to focus on Web3 and creating art full-time.

I have resigned from @Mastercard. For the past year, I served as the ‘NFT Product Lead.’ I evangelized Web3 for Mastercard leadership & regional teams, as well as all our Fortune 500 clients & partners. This wasn’t easy but read on for why it was necessary, and what’s next 🧵: pic.twitter.com/kqiavsSIW7 — Satvik Sethi (@sxtvik) February 2, 2023

Sethi has chosen to mint his resignation from the global payments company as an NFT. He decided to mint his resignation letter as an open-edition NFT through digital collectibles protocol Manifold, saying that 100% of the proceeds “go to survival.” The project, titled “New Beginnings,” is priced at 0.023 ETH (about $38) each. At the time of writing, 12 NFTs had been minted.

If you want to support me, you can mint my resignation for 0.023 ETH. A piece of my personal history from the year I leaped. Art airdrop for holders in the future as thanks. Would appreciate RTs, 100% of this goes to survival. This isn’t gambling money.https://t.co/OqxRD6LHvd — Satvik Sethi (@sxtvik) February 2, 2023

Sethi accused the company of neglecting him and also claimed that he had to beg for his salary as well. “At Mastercard, I was a victim of harassment and emotional distress caused by a series of mismanaged processes, miscommunication, and internal inefficiency. There were months at a time when I wouldn’t receive my salary until I begged across the hierarchy for it, among many other issues,” he wrote, noting that his resignation involved a difficult and drawn-out process.

According to Sethi, he had been told by the organistaion that if he resigned there was a three-month notice period during which he would be paid, but when he announced his intention he was offered only one month’s compensation.

Mastercard’s Reply To The Accusations Levelled By Sethi

“We treat each and every one of our employees with decency and respect,” a Mastercard spokesperson who requested anonymity said in an email. “We take these matters very seriously and are looking into the concerns raised by Mr Sethi. We will do so with respect for his privacy.”

