MBBS At 21, IAS At 22 To Building A Rs 25,000 Crore Business Before 30: The Awe-Inspiring Journey of ‘Unacademy’ Co-Founder Roman Saini

Roman Saini cracked the UPSC-CSE and became an IAS officer at the tender age of 22. But his thirst for greatness was far from being quenched and, soon he would quit his prestigious civil services job and embark on his next goal.

For the majority of people, becoming an MBBS doctor or cracking the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) to become an IAS officer, is the sum of their aspirations and rightly so as both are recognised as two of the toughest exams in the country. However, there are a select few who don’t remain content with their aspirations and continue pushing the boundaries.

One such shining example is Roman Saini, the ‘Unacademy’ co-founder who cracked the tough AIIMS medical entrance test when he was just 16 years old and earned an MBBS degree by 21. However, barely a year after becoming a doctor, Saini set his sights on conquering the ultra-tough UPSC-CSE and becoming an IAS officer.

Saini then joined hands with engineer-turned YouTuber Gaurav Munjal and co-founded the popular online coaching platform ‘Unacademy’ which is today estimated to be worth Rs 25,000 crore.

Who is Roman Saini?

Son of an engineer father and a homemaker mother, Roman Saini comes from a middle-class home in Rajasthan. Roman’s brother, Avesh Saini is a paediatrician while his sister, Ayushi Saini is currently pursuing medical studies.

Rightly regarded as one of the brightest minds in the country, Roman Saini cleared the AIIMS medical entrance test at the tender age of 16 and earned an MBBS degree when he was a mere 21 years of age. Saini later worked at the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) at AIIMS for 6 months before setting out to crack the UPSC-CSE.

Roman successfully cracked the UPSC examination and at the age of 22 became one of the youngest ever IAS officers in the country. He was posted as a district collector in Madhya Pradesh but soon quit his job and in 2015, joined hands with his friends Gaurav Munjal and Hemesh Singh to build ‘Unacademy’- an online learning platform focussed on providing affordable coaching to aspirants of various competitive exams.

Unacademy is regarded as one of India’s top edu-tech companies today. Valued at a whopping Rs 25,000 crores, Unacademy has seen massive growth within the six years of its founding and currently employs over 18,000 educators with branches across the country.

In 2022, Gaurav Munjal made Rs 1.58 crore as CEO of Unacademy in 2022. Hemesh Singh received Rs 1.19 crore while Roman Saini bagged Rs 88 lakhs.

