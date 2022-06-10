New Delhi: One Burger and two fries. No, that’s not someone’s order at McDonald’s. That is the food chain’s new logo in Russia. According to a report by BBC, the company has revealed its new logo ahead of its reopening of branches in the country on Sunday. It will reopen 15 of its restaurants across the country, with 200 more expected by June end. The company has also picked a new menu and app name. However, the company will most likely open under a new brand name.Also Read - What Are 'War Bonds' That Ukraine Is Using To Fund Army? | Explained

McDonald's opened its first restaurant in the company in 1990 as the Cold War was coming to an end. In May 2022, due to Russia's aggression on Ukraine, the company decided to pull out from the country after 30 years of successful operations. Media reports stated that Siberian Oil magnate Alexander Govor took over the company's business in Russia. McDonald's retained the option to buy back with 15 years of the deal.

According to a report by The Moscow Times, McDonald's new owner changed the company's corporate name to Sistema PBO. The brand name is yet to be decided. Some names under consideration are 'Tot Samyi' (The Same) and 'Svobodnaya Kassa' (Available Cash Register).

New Menu, New App

According to TMT, certain names in the existing menu were also tweaked. Filet-O-Fish was changed to ‘Fish Burger’ and Royal Burgers were changed to ‘Grand’. The new app is named ‘My Burger’.