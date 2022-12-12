Amid Season Of Layoff McDonald’s To Hire 5000 People In North, East India; Doubles Outlets

World famous food chain has rolled out its largest restaurant in Guwahati and is planning to open over 300 outlets in north and east region in India in a period of coming 3 years.

Guwahati: In the season of mass layoff in top firms from Amazon, Google to Meta, this major restaurant comes heralding good news. Bringing colour to the Monday blue, the quick service restaurant, McDonald’s India has confirmed hiring around 5000 people. According to report by PTI, the world famous food chain has rolled out its largest restaurant in Guwahati and is planning to open over 300 outlets in north and east region in India in a period of coming 3 years.

Asked about the employee strength and future hiring plans, he said “We currently have over 5,000 employees on our rolls. As we expand we will continuously hire people. The number of employees will double in three years.” Talking about the new outlet in Guwahati, Ranjan said it is McDonald’s largest restaurant in the north and east India region.

It rolled out its largest restaurant in India at Guwahati, spread across 6,700 sq ft with a capacity to feed 220 people at a time, on Monday as part of its expansion exercise. Speaking to PTI, McDonald’s India (North and East) Managing Director Rajeev Ranjan said the company is on a rapid growth path and looking to expand its network across the states under

“All issues and problems are behind us and we are focussed on growing our business,” he said while replying to a query if the legal matters with the erstwhile McDonald’s partner has been settled.

In 2020, the US fast food chain selected MMG Group Chairman Sanjeev Agrawal as its new partner to operate outlets in north and east India following buyout of 50 per cent stake from the estranged partner Vikram Bakshi, who had dragged the multinational giant into a long-drawn legal tussle.

Ranjan said the company currently operates 156 restaurants in north and east India and it is looking to double the number of outlets within the next three years.