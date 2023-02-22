McKinsey, Known For Devising Staff-Reduction Plans For Its Clients, To Ax 2000 Of Its Own: Report

Home

It said that the plan has been dubbed Project Magnolia, where the management team is hoping the move will help preserve the compensation pool for its partners

New Delhi: Global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co has become the latest corporate giant that is showing the door to its employees. The company is planning to eliminate about 2,000 jobs, one of the consulting giant’s biggest rounds of cuts ever, reported Bloomberg.

The report that quoted people with knowledge of the matter said the move is expected to focus on support staff in roles that don’t involve direct contact with clients.

It said that the plan has been dubbed Project Magnolia, where the management team is hoping the move will help preserve the compensation pool for its partners. McKinsey & Co saw rapid growth in its headcount during the past decade. As the unsustainability factor kicks in, the firm is reportedly looking to restructure how it organizes its support teams to centralize some of the roles.

As per the Bloomberg report, a final decision on the massive layoff will be reached in the coming weeks and the final number of roles to be eliminated from its 45,000 workforce could still change. That headcount is up from 28,000 just five years ago and 17,000 in 2012, the report added.

It also quoted a company representative named DJ Carella who, in an emailed statement said “We are redesigning the way our non-client-serving teams operate for the first time in more than a decade, so that these teams can effectively support and scale with our firm.” Carella said the firm is still hiring professionals who deal directly with clients.

While McKinsey & Co posted a record $15 billion in revenue in 2021, the figure was surpassed in 2022, said one of the people mentioned in the Bloomberg report.

It has become hard to not hear the news of a layoff in one company or the other. Tech giants such as Amazon.com, Microsoft, have announced major layoffs; top banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley et cetera are also eliminating thousands of positions. The first resort of several companies that are in a battle to preserve profits has become bringing down the number of employees.

