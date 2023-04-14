MCLR Rate Kept Unchanged By SBI Across Tenures After RBI’s Status Quo On Repo Rate

Home

SBI's overnight MCLR stood at 7.95 per cent while the one-month and three-month MCLR was at 8.10 per cent, and the six-month MCLR stood at 8.40 per cent, as per the bank's website.

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), India’s biggest lender by assets, has kept its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) unchanged across tenures after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee kept repo rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent in its bi-monthly meeting.

The country’s largest lender’s one-year, two-year, and three-year lending rates were 8.50 per cent, 8.60 per cent, and 8.70 per cent, respectively.

The tenor-wise MCLR lending rates will be effective from 15 April 2023, according to the bank’s website.

Through six successive hikes since May

Since May, through six successive rate hikes, the central bank had raised policy rates by a cumulative 250 basis points taking the repo rate to 6.5 per cent. Loans had gotten expensive when the RBI hiked the rates last February.

MCLR is the minimum interest rate that a financial institution charges for most consumer loans such as auto loans, personal loans, and home loans. Several factors including deposit rates, repo rates, operating costs, and the cost of maintaining the cash reserve ration (CRR) are considered while deciding the lending rates.

Not all loans are linked to MCLR. Only those banks’ borrowers whose loan’s interest rates are linked to the MCLR will be impacted in case of any changes in the repo rate.

MCLR replaced the earlier base rate system to determine the lending rates for commercial banks as the central bank implemented MCLR on 1 April 2016, to determine rates of interest for loans.

Shares of SBI settled 0.98 per cent higher at Rs 533.40 apiece when the market closed on Thursday. However, the stock has remained under pressure this year as it has been down nearly 13 per cent to date.

Shares of SBI settled 0.98 per cent higher at Rs 533.40 apiece when the market closed on Thursday. However, the stock has remained under pressure this year as it has been down nearly 13 per cent to date.