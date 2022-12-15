Media Entrepreneur Dr Annurag Batra Invests In IWMBuzz

IWMBuzz, founded in 2017, focusses on internet publishing (entertainment news and updates), event IPs, branded/native content and influencer marketing. The company owns and executes large scale IPs like Digital Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, India Gaming Awards among others.

Mumbai: IWMBuzz Media Network, a Mumbai-based media startup has received an undisclosed amount of funds from media entrepreneur and veteran Dr Annurag Batra. Dr Batra has angel invested in many media tech companies and backed many other upcoming and pioneering ventures in various domains.

“I have known the founders Siddhartha Laik and Franklin Tuscano since the time of inception and I have witnessed their

growth. Our media businesses will find synergy as IWMBuzz is a digital and hopefully Metaverse first digital entertainment economy platform and together we can create more value for our readers, viewers and customers and the community at large. I strongly believe that their exuberance and their entrepreneurship and my experience will help propel IWMBuzz’s growth manifold in times to come,” said Dr Batra on the investment.

Batra adds, “I must say I will learn more about new emerging areas in media technology from Siddhartha and Franklin and as I believe in the process of reverse mentoring.”

“We, all at IWMBuzz Media, are immensely thankful to Dr Batra for showing faith and believing in our journey and growth story. With him as one of our partners, we are hopeful of scaling new heights. As a company, we have always focussed on profitability and we would continue to do so. The funds raised will be used in product, content and business vertical expansion, and also to bring more industry leaders to the ship,” said Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor in Chief at IWMBuzz Media.

IWMBuzz Media is co-founded by Franklin Tuscano (CTO and Founder), and Srividya Rajesh (Associate Editor and co-founder).