New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of one of the largest pharmacy retailers in India – Medplus Health Services Limited – is hitting the market today. The three-day subscription period of Medplus Health IPO was opened on December 13 and the it will close on December 15.

Medplus Health IPO Price Band, Review

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

Medplus Health IPO price has been fixed between Rs 780 and Rs 796 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 18 shares.

Shares of Medplus Health Services Limited will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The IPO has an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 1,398.30 crore.

Out of the total, the fresh issue of the IPO is Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale is Rs 798.30 crore.

While, QIB shares offered amount to 50 per cent of the net offer, Retail shares offered were 35 per cent and NII shares portion were 15 per cent.

Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are lead managers for Medplus Health IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, the company has raised Rs 417.98 crore from 36 anchor investors.