New Delhi: MedPlus IPO is all set for share allocation today, December 20. The company opened the application for its Rs 1,398.30 crore IPO on December 13 and closed it on December 16. According to media reports, the IPO was subscribed 52.59 times. Applicants can check their application status on BSE’s website as well as the website of official registrar of the public offer. In this case, the official registrar is KFintech Private Limited.Also Read - Accenture Shares Trade At 52-Week High, Outlook Positive For Domestic IT Companies

Direct Link To Check MedPlus IPO Application Status Here

For the website of BSE, the applicants need to follow the below-mentioned steps: Also Read - RateGain IPO Lists At A Discount Of 14 Per Cent. Direct Link To Check Share Price Here

Open the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select ‘Medplus Health IPO’

Enter the Medplus Health IPO application number

Now, enter the PAN details

Click at ‘I’m not a robot’

Click at ‘Submit’ button.

Applicants will be able to see the application status on their screens. Also Read - HP Adhesives IPO Opens For Bidding Today. Details Here

For the website of the official registar, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Select ‘Medplus Health IPO’

Select one of the following- Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN

Now, enter Medplus Health IPO application number

Fill Captcha

Click at ‘Submit’ button.

You will be able to see the application status on your screen.