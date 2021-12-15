New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of MedPlus Health Services was subscribed 1.5 times on Tuesday, its second day of bidding. The issue saw applications for 1,83,08,934 shares against the issue size of 1,25,75,154 shares, according to a report by Economic Times. The online pharmacy retailer is eyeing to raise Rs 1,300 crore from the IPO.Also Read - Sensex Tumbles 166 Points On Weak Global Cues, Nifty Closes Below 17,350

The fresh issue consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and offloading of the promoters' shares worth Rs 798.30 crore, according to the report by ET. Today, December 15, is the last date of application for the IPO. The bid opened on Monday, December 13.

