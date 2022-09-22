New Delhi: Online shopping site Meesho has announced a 11-day “reset and recharge” break for its employees for the second year in a row. The break will start after the festive season, from October 22 to November 1. The company in its blog said that the 11-day leave is a reflection of its continued commitment towards building a “people-centric workplace, one that truly looks after its employees — our greatest asset”. At a time when burnout and anxiety have emerged as key concerns for today’s workforce, it said, ‘reset and recharge’ will show the way for other companies to adopt similar employee-first practices.Also Read - Spicejet: DGCA Extends 50 Per Cent Cap on Airline's Summer Schedule of Flights till October 29

Meesho Founder and CEO, Vidit Aatrey took to LinkedIn to make the announcement. He said, "Even astronauts need breaks. So do folks working on moonshot missions at Meesho. For the second year in a row, Meeshoites will completely unplug for 11 days (Oct 22-Nov 1) to Reset & Recharge after the busy festive season. While startups are often scrutinised for their unreasonable work culture, we're here to set an example of what can be done right. Work is important, well-being is priceless. #MentalHealth"

Meesho had earlier announced a “boundaryless” workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave as well as 30-day gender reassignment leave.

Meanwhile, to enhance the holistic well-being of Meeshoites and their families Meesho also came up with a comprehensive MeeCARE programme that enables employees to balance their professional and personal goals.

According to the blog, this initiative covers a wide gamut of wellness initiatives through a combination of policies, benefits and other interventions.

“Building a great company culture requires one to acknowledge that work-life balance, rest and rejuvenation are key to employee well-being. With Reset and Recharge, we continue to push the envelope and redefine conventional workplace norms. Employees can choose to decompress however they want – whether it’s spending time with near and dear ones, travelling or picking up a new hobby. Such progressive policies have helped augment our employee centricity and industry-leading retention rates,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho in the blog.