New Delhi: Meesho has launched a new policy by the name of MeeCARE for its employees. Under the policy, employees are eligible to avail up to a year or 365 days of paid leave. The leave can be taken due to medical as well as non-medical reasons. According to a report by Economic Times, employees can also take time off to pursue their passion. Ashish Kumar Singh, CRO at Meesho was quoted by ET as saying that the company does not expect a large number of people to avail of the policy.

The employees will also be eligible to be a part of the appraisal cycles. Upon returning, they will also be able to work on the same designation they held earlier. If it becomes impossible, the company would find a role in the same position in some other team.

What are the monetary benefits of the scheme?