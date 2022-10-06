New Delhi: This festive season has altered the pecking order of e-commerce platforms in terms of the orders they receive. Bharat-focused e-commerce platform Meesho has now surpassed Amazon in festive season order volumes. The SoftBank-backed online market is only second to Flipkart now. The data has been compiled from management consulting firm RedSeer.Also Read - Paytm, Flipkart Ink Deal: Now Buyers Can Shop on Payment Firm's App

For years, the festive season sale was a competition between Amazon and Flipkart. And now, Meesho has entered the fray with a total order volume of 21 per cent in this festive season. Flipkart maintained it top position with 49 per cent of the total order volume.

"Flipkart Group (Flipkart, Myntra and Shopsy) continues to maintain its leadership position with 62% market share in gross merchandise value (GMV) during the Festive Sale Week 1. In terms of order volumes, Meesho, with its low average order value (AOV) and high penetration in Tier-2 cities, emerged as the second largest player capturing ~21% of the market share while Flipkart Group leads here as well," said Sanjay Kothari, Associate Partner at RedSeer, as quoted by Moneycontrol.

“It’s interesting to see a new platform emerging in the second position in terms of order volumes,” said Ujjwal Chaudhry, Partner, RedSeer Strategy Consultants. “Meesho fulfilled 100 per cent of its orders through third-party logistics (3PL) players because it doesn’t have a captive [logistics] arm like Flipkart and Amazon,” he added.