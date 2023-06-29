Meet Alexandr Wang, 26, The World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Home

Wang and Geo met while working at Quora. The duo started Scale AI with investment from US start-up accelerator Y Combinator.

New Delhi: The several stories of self-made millionaires and billionaires tell us something in common — it takes guts, luck, and sheer dedication to make everything out of nothing. The story of Alexandr Wang, the co-founder of Scale AI is not much different.

Started Working Young

A part of the young billionaire’s technological and scientific prowess can be attributed to his family background. Both his parents were physicists who worked on projects for the American military, according to Prestige.

Wang began his career during his student days. At 17, when his classmates where preparing for their college life and beyond, Wang was working as a software engineer at Addepar. In the same year, 2014, he switched to Quora where he worked as a Tech and Speed Lead/DRI.

College Dropout

Wang began studying for his BS in Mathematics and Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute for Technology (aka MIT). After completing his first year at MIT, and after leaving an algorithm developer’s job that he was doing at Hudson River Trading, Wang began Scale AI with Lucy Geo.

“I told my parents it was just going to be a thing I did for the summer … Obviously, I never went back to school,” Wang told Forbes about starting Scale AI.

In 2021, Wang’s company received investment funding of some US$350 million. After this financial backing, coupled with the fact that the company was already enjoying US$100 million in revenue, Scale AI value shot up to a massive US$7.3 billion.

Forbes has estimated Wang’s net worth now at US$1 billion.

Before achieving the noteworthy distinction of being the youngest self-made billionaire on the planet, Wang had already been name checked in Forbes’ 2018 30 under 30 list. The annual list showcases the most remarkable up-and-coming young entrepreneurs, stars, thought leaders and bright minds across a range of different industries and spheres.

Wang and his Scale co-founder Lucy Guo, were included in the esteemed list in the Enterprise Technology category.

More Than 300 Companies Use Scale AI

As per Scale’s “about” page on their company website, the organisation aims to “accelerate the development of AI applications”.

Scale AI helps businesses deal with data preparation needed to train AI systems. As the largest company in the sector, its usefulness spans multiple industries, from government and self-driving cars, to mapping, robotics, virtual reality and the military.

The company is currently donating its technology for free to help analyse satellite images of the impact of Russian attacks and military campaigns in Ukraine.

As Wang told Forbes, “Every industry is sitting on huge amounts of data … [Scale’s] goal is to help them unlock the potential of the data and supercharge their businesses with AI.”

So successful and valuable is Scale’s technology, that its impressive service has been employed by more than 300 companies and organisations. Some of the big names utilising Wang’s company’s technology include General Motors, PayPal, Toyota, SAP, Lyft and the American military.

