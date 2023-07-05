Meet Amrapali Gan, Mumbai-Born CEO Of OnlyFans, Whose Rise To The Helm Surprised Many

Home

New Delhi: Indian-origin Amrapali Ami Gan took over the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of popular subscription-based creator platform OnlyFans in December 2021. Gan joined the company in September 2020 as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and in little more than a year, she was promoted as the CEO after founder Tim Stokely left the company.

Gan’s Early Life & Time Before Joining OnlyFans

Amrapali Gan was born in Mumbai, and she grew up in Virginia as her parents’ only child. Currently based in Miami, Gan was living in Los Angeles earlier. She pursued a bachelor’s degree in public relations and organizational communication from California State University after which did an online certificate course on entrepreneurship from Harvard Business School.

Gan was the vice president of marketing and publicity at Cannabis Cafe in West Hollywood prior to joining OnlyFans. She also had worked at companies such as Lowell Herb Co., Red Bull, Quest Nutrition et cetera.

The ‘Unlikely CEO’ At OnlyFans

Given the short time she had spent at the firm, Gan’s promotion a the CEO came as surprise to many. Why was Gan picked for the CEO seat? As per Jane Stevenson, global leader for the CEO succession practice at consulting firm Korn Ferry, Gan’s rise reflects the new weight companies are placing on communication skills, reported Fortune.

“The ability to tell the story of the company” has become more valuable amid the blurred boundaries between work and home that was spurred by the Coronavirus pandemic, said Stevenson.

The Fortune report has quoted one Mike Curtis who was Gan’s former colleague from Quest. She used to be involved in parts of business such as company strategy even though her job as a CMO or CCO doesn’t typically deal with such matters. Curtis said “All roads came back to her … she had her hands in every project.”

Gan was close to the company founder Tim Stokely, and she says they’re still friends. The same report describes how her “unorthodox background” is shaping how she operates as the CEO. She doesn’t see her leadership from a hierarchical perspective. As per Fortune, she’s as happy to speak with an entry-level staffer as a celebrity considering joining the platform.

Some times she pairs stage-ready outfits with sneakers at major events like Web Summit, a tech conference, or an evening gala. Or she wears an OnlyFans beanie into Dishoom, a hip Indian restaurant in London, where host asks if she has an account; rather than clarifying that she is the CEO of OnlyFans, she smiles and replies, “Yes, it’s an awesome platform.”

Not Just About Pornography

Even though OnlyFans gained popularity with teenage girls and others sharing sexually explicit premium content, Amrapali Gan is leaning on her unusual background in communications to rebrand the platform as one that empowers sex workers but also offers a safe-for-work outlet for creators of all kinds, from personal trainers to chefs.

Even though OnlyFans is mum about the company’s progress with Gan at the helm of affairs, she was on the list of TIME 100 NEXT in the year 2022.

“I’ve been passionate about getting to know our community and getting to see how the business has been a disruptor for the creative economy and the adult entertainment industry,” Gan told in an interview to TIME where she talked about working in tech, an industry run by men and to take the helm of this business.

Gan calls OnlyFans, “a platform truly before its time”. She speaks about the diversity of content that it offers and how it has helped creators connect with their community and fans. She herself has an account on OnlyFans where she posts about her dog Foxx, snippets from her daily life, interviews, events, her likes dislikes. She also talks about her passion for a healthy body- with videos of rock climbing, pilates.

