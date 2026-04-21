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Meet Apples new CEO John Ternus: The man behind the scenes with no LinkedIn photo

Meet Apple’s new CEO John Ternus: The man behind the scenes with no LinkedIn photo

Meet Apple’s New CEO: A major development has happened at Apple as the tech giant has announced its biggest leadership change in the last 15 years. CEO Tim Cook is going to step down from his role i

Meet Apple’s new CEO John Ternus: The man behind the scenes with no LinkedIn photo

Meet Apple’s New CEO: A major development has happened at Apple as the tech giant has announced its biggest leadership change in the last 15 years. CEO Tim Cook is going to step down from his role in the coming month. Hardware engineering chief John Ternus will take over his place, leading the tech company. In a letter, Cook praised Ternus and termed him the ‘best person’ for the job. Ternus has long been seen as Cook’s likely successor, with talks going on about a leadership change at the company since 2025. Let’s know more about Apple’s new CEO.

Who Is John Ternus?

John Ternus is currently serving as a senior vice president of Apple’s hardware engineering department. He joined the company in 2001 and has been serving for the last 25 years. He is known to work in the background and play crucial roles in developing the company’s flagship products, which include – Macs, iPads and AirPods.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Ternus will soon complete his 25 years in the company. Surprisingly, he has no posts on his profile. A screenshot floating on Reddit shows that the new Apple CEO didn’t have a profile picture on LinkedIn. However, when we checked, the profile picture was visible.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Ternus looks after the development of devices that generate nearly 80 percent of the company’s revenue.

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Ternus Seen As Long-Term Leader With Strong Product Track Record

Compared to other senior executives at the company, the 50-year-old is younger than most of them. It means that he is expected to stay as the company’s head for a long time. He is known for reviving the sales of the company’s flagship device – Mac.

Apple May Shift Focus Back to Hardware

It is to be noted that the appointment of Ternus is widely seen as Apple is returning to a leader with a hardware background. While Cook is known to bring strong growth to the company, critics consider his business approach may have limited innovation compared to the era of Steve Jobs.

As per several reports, citing insiders within Apple, Cook, during his leadership, didn’t participate enough in the product development process. But this is expected to be changed during John’s leadership.

About Tim Cook

Tim Cook became CEO in 2011 after Steve Jobs

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple witnessed huge growth

Apple’s valuation rose from USD350 billion to over USD4 trillion

He diverted Apple’s focus on services

During Cook’s leadership, Apple Music and Apple TV+ became highly profitable

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