Meet Ashwani Khurana, The Man Who Is Turning Gurugram Into a Green Oasis

Ashwani Khurana

New Delhi: It was 1989, and the headlines declared Ashwani Khurana to be India’s top-income tax payer. However, it was evident that these Delhiites had other plans. He believes that implementing the idea of responsible living and energetically advocating it are essential to finding happiness. The former “lottery king” of the NCR is in charge of forest in 2023 after triumphing in the conflict between man and nature, as per the Better India.

Story Behind Creation Of Karma Lakelands in Gurugram

Ashwani Khurana, 63, was so inspired by nature that he dedicated his life to creating Karma Lakelands in Gurugram. When he was 25 years old, he planted hundreds of trees at his Delhi farmhouse as part of his first experience with sustainable techniques. The eco-resort features four forests, a nine-hole golf course, and eco-bricks made from recycled plastic. As the city of Gurugram, Haryana, wakes up to the hustle and bustle of the workday, an eco-oasis miles away is just waiting to be discovered.

Karma Lakelands is an ironic paradise that offers its visitors an opulent place to relax in the middle of one of India’s busiest centers. The day here is long due to the variety of activities available, including beekeeping, viewing environmental bricks being created from plastic, playing golf on the nine-hole course, and more. However, the eco-oasis is quickly enveloped by night. And while businessman Ashwani Khurana observes the development of his brainchild, he declares that he is overjoyed, the report said.

Ashwani Khurana: Know About His Dream

“My dream is to show the world how to live a successful, sustainable, responsible life without the pursuit of profit and using my highest Karma as the driving force. This is the biggest key to a successful life versus a life wasted in pursuit of only limited financial success. Luck is very important, but your overall karma is paramount,” Ashwani Khurana was quoted saying by Hinustan Times.

“A few months later, watching them flourish was almost overwhelming. It was like seeing a kid growing up. That was when it first struck me that this was a cause I was very passionate about, and I decided to plant 10,000 trees every year on different pieces of land in Delhi so that in a decade I would meet a target of one lakh,” he also said.

The 63-year-old Khurana continues by saying that he worked at his family’s “hugely successful” business after completing his doctoral studies. However, he was developing a passion for the natural world and the environment even as he set his sights on business and the in the process he succeded in converting Gurugram into a green Gurugram.

