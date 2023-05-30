Home

Business

Meet Bimal Patel, The Architect Who Designed India’s New Parliament House

Meet Bimal Patel, The Architect Who Designed India’s New Parliament House

64-year-old Bimal Patel is the visionary architect credited for designing the new Parliament building, which is spread across 64,500 square metres.

Bimal Patel said the new Parliament house was designed in a triangular shape since it sits on a triangular plot.

New Delhi: 64-year-old Bimal Patel, a visionary architect from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, is credited for the design of the new Parliament House which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with mega celebrations on Sunday. The new seat of power, which is spread across 64,500 square metres, was designed with the idea to be a true replica of “Rising India”.

Inspiration behind the design of new Parliament building

Bimal Patel said the new Parliament house was designed in a triangular shape since it sits on a triangular plot. “The new Parliament building was designed in a triangular shape since it sits on a triangular plot and it has three main spaces – Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and a Central Lounge. Also, triangles are sacred geometries in various religions and cultures of the country. The Sri Yantra uses a triangle, the three Gods or the Trinities are a triangle and therefore the triangle is sacred,” Patel was quoted as saying in a report by Moneycontrol.

You may like to read

Who is Bimal Patel, the man behind the design of new Parliament

Bimal Patel is the chairman and managing director of HCP, a 59-year-old architectural design, planning and management firm based in Ahmedabad.

Bimal Patel received a Diploma in Architecture from the CEPT University in Ahmedabad in 1984.

Bimal Patel has completed his Masters degree in 1988 and a PhD in City and Regional Planning in 1995 from the University of California, Berkeley.

In 1996, Bimal Patel founded Environmental Planning Collaborative (EPC), a not-for-profit consultancy and policy-research and advocacy organization.

Since 2012, he has also been heading CEPT University as President.

Bimal Patel won the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2019, which is amongst the highest civilian honors conferred by the President of India.

Bimal Patel significant and award winning projects include the Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Management Association, Bhuj Development Plan and Town Planning Schemes (post-earthquake), C G Road Redevelopment, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Gujarat High Court, Himmatnagar Canalfront Development, IIM Ahmedabad New Campus, Kankaria Lake Development, Sabarmati Riverfront Development and the Swarnim Sankul.

Several projects by Bimal Patel have been conferred with numerous awards including the Aga Khan Award for Architecture (1992), UN Centre for Human Settlements Award of Excellence (1998) and World Architecture Award (1997),

Bimal Patel has also been the recipient of Architecture Review High Commendation Award (2001), Prime Minister’s National Award for Excellence in Urban Planning and Design (2003) and the HUDCO Design Award (2013).

Bimal Patel’s HCP Designs won the consultancy bid in 2019 for the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista project.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES