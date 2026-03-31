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Meet Chhotu, which will fulfil all your LPG needs without booking and waiting; Just walk in and take it home

Meet ‘Chhotu’, which will fulfil all your LPG needs without booking and waiting; Just walk in and take it home

To purchase this cylinder, you are required to provide only proof of identity; a proof of address is not necessary.

(Image: energyasia.co.in)

New Delhi: Global crude oil supplies have been severely disrupted due to the conflict involving Iran. In India, too, this is having a significant impact—particularly on LPG supplies. The reason for this is that India imports approximately 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, and of that, 90 per cent is transported through the Strait of Hormuz. However, disruptions to shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz are currently causing difficulties in maintaining supply. Consequently, several cities across the country are facing an LPG shortage, and long queues are being witnessed outside gas agencies.

Amidst this situation, the state-run oil marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has introduced a simple solution for those struggling to procure LPG cylinders. The company states that its 5-kilogram ‘Chhotu’ cylinder is readily available. No prior booking is required for this cylinder, nor will you have to endure a long wait to obtain it; simply visit a gas agency and take it home with you.

Need a quick LPG solution without the wait? Meet Chhotu — the handy 5 kg free trade LPG cylinder from Indane, available at Indane Gas Agencies near you. Compact, convenient, and easy to access, it is designed for moments when you need a dependable cooking companion without… pic.twitter.com/SjFqUqNDLO — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 30, 2026

What Are Its Key Features?

In a social media post, IOC stated: “Need LPG instantly, without the wait? Meet ‘Chhotu.’ Indane’s 5-kilogram ‘Free Trade LPG’ cylinder is available at an Indane gas agency near you. Compact, convenient, and easily accessible, this cylinder is designed for those times when you need a reliable cooking companion without any delays. It may be small in size, but it offers immense convenience.”

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Small Cylinder, Big Impact

No prior booking is required to obtain the ‘Chhotu’ cylinder.

This 5-kilogram ‘Free Trade LPG’ cylinder is available at Indane gas agencies.

No proof of address is required; only a valid proof of identity is needed.

It can also be refilled at grocery stores and authorized retail outlets.

The company notes that the ‘Chhotu’ cylinder falls under the ‘Free Trade LPG’ category. This initiative eliminates the bureaucratic hurdles typically associated with obtaining a standard domestic LPG connection, making the cylinder easily accessible to everyone. To purchase this cylinder, you are required to provide only proof of identity; a proof of address is not necessary. Furthermore, unlike standard domestic LPG cylinders, this product is exempt from strict regulatory norms, and customers are not restricted to visiting a specific distributor to get it refilled.

Where Can You Get It Refilled?

In other words, you can get this cylinder refilled at any location. Apart from Indane distributors, it can also be refilled at grocery stores and authorized outlets. No prior booking is required for this service; simply visit the store directly, get it refilled, and take it with you. The company states that the ‘Chhotu’ cylinder is part of a broader initiative aimed at making LPG more easily accessible to the public.

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