Meet Dilkhush Kumar, Rickshaw-Puller Turned CEO Who Now Hires IIT, IIM Graduates

Born in a quaint village in Bihar's Saharasa district, Dilkhush Kumar worked as a rickshaw puller and vegetable vendor.

Dilkhush Kumar developed the RodBez app, which the company claims is "Bihar's largest one-way taxi, taxi pool and carpool platform".

“For those who dare to dream, there is a whole world to win,” Dhirubai Ambani said. Successful people will tell you that making it big in any field requires patience, courage, and hard work. Countless stories about startups, which have been the popular buzzword recently, have inspired us to dream big.

In India, we have seen how startups and unicorns have grown in the past ten years. The number of startups over the years in the country has increased tenfold. India has several stories of entrepreneurs who dared to pursue their dream and went from broke to millionaires. The story of Dilkhush Kumar serves as a beacon of hope for upcoming entrepreneurs.

The Success Story Of Dilkhush Kumar

Born in a quaint village in Bihar’s Saharasa district, Dilkhush Kumar worked as a rickshaw puller and vegetable vendor. Kumar is now the founder and CEO of RodBez, an app-based taxi service. He had studied till Class 12 and worked as a rickshaw puller and sold vegetables online to keep up with his financial expenses.

In 2011, Kumar moved to Patna and worked as a driver. He also worked in an electrical wiring job to make ends meet. However, he left the job as the salary never came on time. He tried his hands as a vegetable vendor but that did not help and so he went back to his old driving job. It was during this time that he started researching the availability of cab services in particular areas.

“People want to avail services which are cheaper and convenient. And drivers want more passengers. We found routes that have more demand for cab services and availability of taxi drivers at a particular time. We designed an algorithm to match real-time cabs and riders going on the same route. With a simple search, it shows better cab availability,” Dilkhush Kumar was quoted as saying in a report by Better India.

Dilkhush Kumar developed the RodBez app, which is Bihar’s largest “one-way taxi, taxi pool and carpool platform,” according to the company’s website. Customers do not need to pay two-way return fares when they are travelling one way. Verified customers come together and help each other through carpool, taxi pool and one-way rides via the RodBez app.

Kumar credits will “berojgaari (joblessness) background for the inspiration behind the app’s name. “We come from a very backward area, which is infamous for badh (floods) and berojgaari (joblessness). I was labelled ‘nikamma’ (useless) as I was dependent on my father’s income,” Dilkhush Kumar said.

Dilkhush Kumar started the company with a Tata Nano and his team has raised Rs 4 crore after the launch of the RodBez app in six to seven months. He has hired IIT and IIM graduates in his company.

