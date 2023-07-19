Home

Meet Harish Dhandev: Engineer-Turned-Aloe Vera Farmer Who Made A Fortune From Agriculture

Unlike majority of farmers in Rajasthan who raise Bajra (pearl millet) and wheat, Harish decided to cultivate Barbie Denis Miller— an exotic breed of aloe vera.

Harish Dhandev heads the Dhandev Global Group which exports aloe vera to every corner of the world. (FILE)

There’s untapped economic potential in the agriculture and farming industry and people in developed countries have realized this. But people in our country still keep entering the rat-race for government employment and corporate jobs to “settle down” and earn a steady monthly paycheck.

However, there are a select few who realized these untouched financial avenues present in the farming and agriculture industry, decided to roll the dice and ended up making a fortune. One such shining example is that of Dhandev Global Group founder Harish Dhandev, an engineer who quit a well-paying government job to raise a special breed of aloe vera crops which eventually made him a millionaire.

Who is Harish Dhandev?

Born in a middle-class family of farmers in Rajasthan, Harish Dhandev earned an engineering degree after cracking a recruitment test for the same, and later landed a government job as a junior engineer with the Jaisalmer Municipal Council in Rajasthan.

However, Harish wasn’t content with life and career and despite having a well-paying government job which comes with many perks such as retirement benefits, etc, dreamed of one day doing something big that would turn his life around.

All he needed was an idea, which came sooner than he thought during a visit to an agriculture expo in Delhi. Harish Dhandev finally realized what he must do and decided to pursue farming and agriculture as a profession.

‘Barbie Denis’

Soon, Harish left his government job and started farming on his family’s 120-acre farmland in Jaisalmer. However, unlike majority of farmers in Rajasthan who raise Bajra (pearl millet) and wheat, Harish decided to cultivate Barbie Denis Miller— an exotic breed of aloe vera which has a high demand in Hong Kong, Brazil, and the United States as its one of the key raw ingredients used premium beauty products and cosmetics.

Harish’s risky move bore fruit and soon his business started booming and growing at an exponential pace. What had started with 80,000 Barbie Denis Miller saplings, has now turned into seven lakhs and soon Harish Dhandev expanded his agricultural empire and founded his first company ‘Naturelo Agro’ in Dhaisar on the outskirts of Jaisalmer.

Harish’s high-quality aloe vera crop caught the eye of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group as they realized the economic upside of home-grown premium aloe vera which would reduce the cost of manufacturing and eventually the products as there are no import duties and other international taxes.

Soon, Harish Dhandev became the official supplier of aloe vera to Patanjali for their variety of aloe vera-based-products like gels and soaps. The tie-up with Patanjali skyrocketed Harish’s startup into the financial stratosphere and the company became a million-dollar corporation.

Last quarter, Harish’s firm delivered 125-150 tonnes of processed aloe vera to Patanjali factory in Uttarakhand.

Currently, Harish Dhandev heads the Dhandev Global Group which exports aloe vera to every corner of the world. His current turnover is valued at Rs 2-3 a year.

