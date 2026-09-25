Meet Harshvardhan Chauhan, IIM Calcutta graduate turning Kombucha into a mainstream beverage in India

Chauhan's story is not simply about launching another beverage brand. He entered a category that was still relatively small in India and had to build consumer awareness along with the business.

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Harshvardhan Chauhan

At a time when soft drinks and energy drinks have dominated India’s beverage market, Harshvardhan Chauhan chose to build something different. His idea was simple, create a drink that could offer taste and refreshment without relying on large amounts of added sugar. That idea led to Tribe Kombucha, a brand that has grown from a small operation in Gurugram into one of India’s better-known kombucha companies.

Chauhan is the Founder and CEO of Tribe Kombucha, operated by Mountaintribe Foods Pvt Ltd. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, he built the company with support from the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park. The company was founded in 2021, according to its LinkedIn profile.

Read more: Top 5 Benefits of Kombucha for Your Overall Health

From a small plant to a large manufacturing facility

Tribe’s commercial journey began in Gurugram, Haryana, where it set up a dedicated kombucha manufacturing operation in 2022.

Kombucha is a fermented drink made using tea, sugar and a culture known as SCOBY. The fermentation process makes large-scale production more complicated than that of a regular soft drink because the live cultures need to be carefully maintained.

Chauhan’s biggest challenge was therefore not simply creating a product, but finding a way to manufacture it consistently at a much larger scale.

The company has now taken that next step with a new automated facility near Saputara in Gujarat. The 1-lakh-square-foot campus has a 24,000-square-foot precision-controlled brewing floor and is designed to produce up to 10 lakh cans a month. The facility was inaugurated in August 2026.

According to Chauhan’s public profile, Tribe’s production journey has moved from around 40,000 cans to a capacity of about 10 lakh cans a month.

Building a Kombucha brand in India

Chauhan entered a market where kombucha was still relatively unfamiliar to many Indian consumers.

Instead of positioning the drink only as a niche health product, Tribe has attempted to make it part of everyday consumption. Its products are marketed around fermentation, live cultures, low calories and zero added sugar.

The company currently sells several flavours, including OG Classic, Zesty Gingerade, Hiiibiscus and Bussin Lavender. Its website describes the drinks as naturally fermented and made with live cultures.

The brand has also moved beyond its own online channels and expanded into retail and quick-commerce platforms. Its distribution has included outlets and platforms such as Reliance Retail, Nature’s Basket, Amazon and Instamart, among others.

This shift from direct-to-consumer sales to wider retail distribution has been an important part of Chauhan’s effort to take kombucha beyond its original niche.

Focus on fermentation and live cultures

For Chauhan, fermentation is central to the product rather than simply a marketing idea.

Tribe says its kombucha is made using SCOBY and is not pasteurised, which allows live cultures to remain in the drink. The company also says its products are made using plant-based ingredients and contain no added sugar.

The founder has also spoken publicly about the difference between products that simply carry a “gut health” label and genuinely fermented products. In a recent post, he said Tribe tests batches for live culture counts before they are shipped.

Growing with the mindful drinking trend

Another part of Chauhan’s business strategy has been to connect kombucha with changing drinking habits among younger consumers.

The company has positioned the drink as a non-alcoholic alternative for people looking for something different from traditional soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Its brand has also appeared at large consumer events. Tribe says it has taken part in events such as Sunburn and a concert attended by more than 20,000 people. These activities have helped the company introduce kombucha to consumers outside traditional health-food circles.

Recognition For Chauhan

Chauhan’s work in building the category has also brought industry recognition. His public profile lists awards and recognitions including the Hindustan Times Crafting Bharat recognition and “Best Kombucha of the Year” at The Food Connoisseurs India Convention in 2025.

He has also been described as the “Kombucha Man of India” in coverage of his work and the growth of Tribe.

Beyond the beverage business, Chauhan has appeared at entrepreneurship and startup forums, speaking about building a food and beverage company in India.