Meet Kanika Tekriwal, who started her aviation business with only Rs 5600, today her net worth is Rs 420…, now she has…

New Delhi: Kanika Tekriwal: The 5th season of Shark Tank India is starting today, January 5. This time, there are a total of 15 judges, including the founder of the private aviation company JetSetGo.

New Delhi: The 5th season of the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ is starting today, January 5th. This show is quite popular among new and established entrepreneurs. This time, there will be a total of 15 sharks (judges), including 6 new ones. Kanika Tekriwal is also among the new sharks. Kanika is counted among those women entrepreneurs who have achieved great success through hard work. Kanika created a transparent marketplace for India’s first private aviation and is now a part of ‘Shark Tank India’.

Who is Kanika Tekriwal?

Born in a Marwari family, Kanika Tekriwal founded JetSetGo, India’s first aircraft leasing firm in 2012, which proved to be a true game-changer in this niche sector.

Today, JetSetGo has emerged as one of the country’s leading plane aggregator, which manages chartered planes and helicopters, and has already facilitated 6,000 flights for nearly 100,000 passengers since its inception in 2012. Kanika’s firm owns as many as 10 private jets.

Kanika’s Net Worth

Kanika Tekriwal’s net worth today is more than Rs 420 crore. She is one of the youngest wealthy women on the Hurun Rich List. Kanika Tekriwal is the founder of the aviation company JetSetGo. Her company owns nine private jets and two helicopters, which she rents out. Her company has flown more than 100,000 passengers and operated more than 6,000 flights.

Kanika Tekriwal’s Journey Started When She Was 21

Kanika started her company at the age of 21 with a very simple but revolutionary idea. She wanted to create an ‘Uber-like model’ for private aviation. Her plan was to buy jets and rent them out, making private flights in India more accessible, transparent, and organized.

In an interview, Kanika spoke openly about the initial struggles of building her company. She said, “When I started my business, nobody understood it.” I had a dangerous combination – I was a girl, only 21 years old, and in an industry dominated by men.

Raising Funds

Kanika said she faced considerable difficulties raising money for her company. She said investors quickly shut the door on her. She explained that when she went to raise funds, she was asked, “What is the market size?” Kanika said everyone slammed the door in her face. Only one person believed in her.

Invested Only Rs 5600

Looking back, she feels it worked to her advantage. Kanika said, “Many people ask me how I did this without raising money. To date, I have only invested Rs 5600, and we operate India’s largest private jet fleet.” This investment of Rs 5,600 at the age of 21 has now transformed into a Rs 420 crore empire.

Today, Kanika’s aviation firm does much more than just charter flights. The company manages aircraft, provides ownership advice, and offers exclusive memberships. The company is also working on future aviation technologies, including the development of electric and vertical take-off aircraft.

‘The Sky Queen’

Kanika’s contributions have been widely recognized and acknowledged in India and at the global level, with the World Economic Forum featuring her as a Young Global Leader, and the Government of India bestowing the National Entrepreneurship Award on her.

Additionally, the Entrepreneur magazine has given the honorific title of “The Sky Queen” in recognition of her contributions to the aircraft leasing sector.

