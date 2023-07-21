Home

With unwavering faith, Tavva embarked on a daring journey into the realm of IT, carving a path that would ultimately lead him to great heights.

Meet Ram Tavva: Who Turned Excelr Into A Company Of Rs 100 Crore In 1.5 Years

“Successful people are not gifted; they just work hard and succeed on purpose.” This quote perfectly defines the success story of Ram Tavva. His venture into the IT world can only be described as remarkable, characterised by an exceptional display of resilience, unwavering determination, and an unyielding spirit in conquering challenges.

The First Job And the Exposer

Ram’s first job was with Glaxo India Ltd (AFC) as a Sales Manager that exposed and introduced him to the world of business. The job not only gave him the exposure and experience but also set the foundation for his future endeavours. The unsettling hunger of growth and to gain more knowledge led him to climb the ranks easily. He soon becoming a Service Delivery Manager, a position that showcased his adaptability and passion.

Recognising The Value Of Education

Ram understood the importance of education and pursued higher studies at IIT Kolkata to enhance his IT skills. He continued his dedication to learning and earned the PMP and ITIL Expert certifications, establishing himself as an industry expert.

Entrepreneurial Spirit And The Beginning Of A New Journey

Tavva’s hobbies showcased his entrepreneurial spirit. He took pleasure in investing in different ventures using the stock market and private equity, showing his sharp business sense. However, what truly defined his journey was his decision to start ExcelR, a training company focused on service and quality management. With like-minded partners along with him, he took on this venture without any initial investment.

The Challenges And Sacrifices

After quitting his job, Tavva fully focused on his new venture and devoted almost 20 hours a day to ExcelR’s development. Like any startup, the company’s early days were characterized by challenges and uncertainties.

The team worked without a proper office and didn’t receive any salaries, facing challenges like mud and rain. Registering the company was difficult, so Ram had to learn everything from scratch, including sales, marketing, market research, and lead generation.

Ram and his team faced trails, errors, and fluctuating revenues but eventually their endurance and resilience gave fruitful result. ExcelR took 1.5 years to achieve break-even and 3 years to stabilise. Then, unexpectedly, the rare and unforeseen event Covid-19 happened that ironically presented itself as an opportunity for the company.

Strategies And Tactics Ultimately Fetches Results

Ram’s skill in adapting and strategising played a crucial role in the success of his company. He introduced combo courses, referral businesses, and other clever tactics, which led to an surprising 1200 percent growth for ExcelR during the pandemic. The company evolved into a fully-established private limited entity, achieving an annualised run rate of 100 crores and an Ebitda of around 22 percent, surpassing industry standards.

Ram Tavva’s struggle and success story is a motivation for those who wants to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. They can learn a lot from Tavva’s journey, and how he manages to make ExcelR a profit churning company.

