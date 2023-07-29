Home

Meet Roshni Malhotra, The Only Woman To Lead An Indian IT Major, Her Life Story Will Inspire You For Sure

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the only woman leading an Indian IT major. After overcoming the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Nadar credits the success of HCL Technologies to its "strong and experienced senior management" team

New Delhi: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” This quote by Eleanor Roosevelt greatly signifies the businesswoman we are talking about today. She is a woman who has achieved great things despite the odds stacked against her. She is a successful businesswoman, a philanthropist, and a role model for women everywhere.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is a woman of many talents. But what sets her apart from others is her heart of gold. Nadar Malhotra was born into a family of entrepreneurs. Her father, Shiv Nadar, founded HCL Technologies in 1976. Nadar Malhotra grew up surrounded by business and technology, and she knew from a young age that she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps, as per Financial Express.

Roshni’s Educational Background

Nadar Malhotra studied economics at Harvard University and then went on to earn an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. After graduating, she joined HCL Technologies and quickly rose through the ranks. She was appointed executive director and CEO of HCL Corporation in 2009, and she became chairperson of HCL Technologies in 2019.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the CEO of HCL Technologies, an international provider of IT consulting and services with headquarters in India. She is responsible for all strategic decisions for the company, which has a market capitalization of $12 billion. HCL was founded by Malhotra’s father, Shiv Nadar, in 1976. The company has played a central role in India’s rise as an IT hub. Malhotra took over as chairperson of HCL in July 2020.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation, which prioritizes education, also counts Malhotra as a trustee. According to Forbes, the organization founded some of the best colleges and schools in India.

“My gratitude to Kellogg extends far beyond this award. It was here that I had a learning of many firsts—be it international finance, social entrepreneurship or management communication—that continue to shape me professionally today. I look forward to how I can be more involved with Kellogg in the future,” Roshni Nadar Malhotra was quoted saying by Busineeswires.

Indian IT Major’s Only Female Leader

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the only woman leading an Indian IT major. After overcoming the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Nadar credits the success of HCL Technologies to its “strong and experienced senior management” team, led by CEO and Managing Director C. Vijaykumar. She noted that Vijaykumar is based in New York, where 60% of the company’s business comes from. She believes that having leadership teams in the right geographies is essential for success, as per the report in Business Today.

About HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL)

HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL) provides services related to software and IT infrastructure. The company offers a range of services in the following categories: industry software services, engineering and R&D services, cybersecurity, cloud native services, digital and analytics services, DRYiCE, IoT works, HCL software services, SIAM/XaaS products, and advanced services, as per Capital Market.

