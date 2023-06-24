Home

Meet SK Burman, The Man Who Founded Dabur To Offer Natural Treatments For Deadly Diseases

Meet SK Burman, The Man Who Founded Dabur To Offer Natural Treatments For Deadly Diseases

In Bengali, the Doctor is called "Daktar" and the sir name of Dr SK Burman was "Bur", so by combining them, the brand name "Dabur" came.

In Bengali, the Doctor is called "Daktar" and the sir name of Dr. S. K. Burman was "Bur", so by combing them, the brand name "Dabur" came.

New Delhi: Dr SK Burman, a physician in Bengal, started the Dabur company with a small but ambitious idea. His objective was to offer common people in remote communities excellent and economical treatments. Dr Burman embraced the work of producing natural treatments for the deadly diseases of the day, such as cholera, malaria, and plague, with missionary enthusiasm and fervour and in the process, created a brand that is praised not only in India but worldwide.

How Dabur Became One Of India’s Largest FMCG Enterprise

Dabur is a worldwide consumer goods firm that produces Ayurvedic medicine and natural consumer items. It is the world’s largest Ayurveda company and one of India’s largest FMCG enterprises, as per a report in Startup Talky.

Due to its 138-year tradition of quality and experience, Dabur is today the most reputable brand in India and the largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company in the world, with a selection of over 250 Herbal or Ayurvedic goods. Dabur’s FMCG portfolio currently consists of around eight Power Brands with various brand identities, the report also says.

Dr SK Burman And His Legacy

Dr Burman founded Dabur in 1884 to develop and distribute Ayurvedic medicines to a large number of individuals who did not have access to good health care. Dr SK Burman’s dedication and tireless efforts resulted in the company rising from a budding medicine manufacturer in a small Calcutta bungalow to a household name that immediately recalls Trust and Reliability, as per the website of the company.

Total Net Worth Of Dabur Group

Dabur’s portfolio of brands includes Vatika hair oil, Real fruit drinks, and Hajmola digestive candy, and its overall net worth is $9.6 billion as of 10/12/22, according to Forbes.

Story Of Dabur Hajmola

Dabur introduced the Hajmola tablet in 1978. Dabur continues to develop novel solutions based on ancient formulations that can provide holistic care in our daily lives. The popular Hajmola tablet is based on an Ayurvedic medicine used as a digestive aid.

The Story Behind the Name ‘Dabur’

In Bengali, the Doctor is called “Daktar” and the sir name of Dr SK Burman was “Bur”, so by combiningg them, the brand name “Dabur” came, as per the report of Startup Talky.

