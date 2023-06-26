Home

From Trading Desk Staff To CEO Of Swiggy: Read The Inspiring Story Of Sriharsha Majety

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, Sriharsha Majety was born in Andhra Pradesh, where his father used to own a restaurant and his mother was a doctor. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: Sriharsha Majety, a name very rarely heard, is a BITS Pilani and IIM Calcutta alumnus who cofounded the everyday-use food delivery brand Swiggy. Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, Majety was born in Andhra Pradesh, where his father used to own a restaurant and his mother was a doctor, as reported by DNA.

Educational Qualifications

Prior to Swiggy, he also cofounded Bundl, a venture development firm and worked as an Associate at Nomura International’s offices in both the UK and India. After completing his graduation from IIM-K, Sriharsha Majety worked at the trading desk of Nomura International.

Sriharsha currently holds many educational degrees, including an MBA in Finance from IIM Kolkata, an MSc in Physics, and a BE in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, both from the famous institute of BITS, Pilani, his LinkedIn profile said.

The Adventure-Loving Side Of Sriharsha Majety

On the interesting part, Majety is one of those entrepreneurs who enjoys adventure sports and has cycled over 3,000 km across famous European countries like France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, as reported by DNA.

Swiggy’s Mission And Culture

Talking about Swiggy’s mission and culture, the co-founder and CEO wrote a blog published on the website of the company, where he said, “At Swiggy, our mission is to elevate the quality of life for urban consumers by offering unparalleled convenience. Starting off in 2014, food delivery was our first foray and core offering towards our mission. Back then, the on-demand food delivery experience was new and broken. While there were anywhere between 10 and 12 players trying to solve it, the economics of the industry were constantly questioned, with many viewing it as an unviable business model. Swiggy pioneered a full-stack food tech offering with an integrated consumer experience through complete visibility from ordering to delivery.”

Moreover, when Swiggy turned profitable a few months ago, he said in a tweet, “Excited that Swiggy turned its food delivery business profitable in March’23, while creating value for all our partners. Our teams have worked tirelessly to build long-term value, putting customers first each day.”

Excited that Swiggy turned its food delivery business profitable in March'23, while creating value for all our partners. Our teams have worked tirelessly to build long term value putting customers first each day. Read more HERE…https://t.co/yKAKP7muHD — Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) May 18, 2023

About Swiggy:

Swiggy was started in a small office space in Koramangala, Bengaluru, and the company started off with quite a few limitations. The initial setup of food delivery was targeted at a single neighbourhood with 25 partner restaurants and six delivery executives, and the rest is history.

The company has grown massively after the initial 25% month-on-month growth. As of date, the company has a major presence in every household and has become one of the default names for anyone desiring to order food online. The company has successfully expanded to over 13 Indian cities, including metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The company has a tie-up with more than 8,00,000 restaurants and is committed to serving customers with a convenient ordering and delivery experience, as per a report in Techstory.

