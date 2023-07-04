Home

Meet Sushil Singh, Son Of A Security Guard & College Dropout, Who Built A Million Dollar Fortune

Meet Sushil Singh, Son Of A Security Guard & College Dropout, Who Built A Million Dollar Fortune

Recounting his success journey, Sushil credits his wife for giving him the inspiration to strike out on his own after working for about a decade in the outsourcing industry.

Meet Sushil Singh, Son Of A Security Guard & College Dropout, Who Built A Million Dollar Fortune (Image: LinkedIn)

New Delhi: Sushil Singh is today the founder and director of three successful ventures — SSR Techvision, a customer services BPO, Deebaco, an international B2C fast fashion e-commerce platform, and Saiva System Inc, a global IT consulting firm, and a non-profit organisation.

If we look back into the history of this college dropout turned technopreneur, we will realise that Sushil had a very humble beginning from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

“When I was about three, my family moved from our village in Jaunpur district to Mumbai in search of work. My father worked as a security guard in a bank, while mother oversaw affairs at home. We lived in a chawl in Dombivali, a township on the outskirts of Mumbai. Admittedly, we didn’t have a lot, but at least had a roof over our heads. My parents were trying their best to make sure that we lived a better life. I have fond memories of childhood with my two siblings. I loved it in Mumbai,” Sushil told The Better India.

Early Life

Sushil completed his schooling from a Hindi-medium school run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation for low-income families. As per Sushil, his academic performance until Class 10 was ‘quite good’. It was however a different story altogether in high school high school as he had lost interest in academics. Sushil failed to clear Class 12 board exams during his first attempt, although he cleared it the following year, according to The Better India.

After 12th, Sushil joined Allahabad University for his Bachelors’ degree in computer science. Even though he did enjoy learning his core subject, Sushil grew increasingly disillusioned with what his professors were teaching him.

“Following my second year in 2003, I dropped out in 2003 after failing in mathematics. In fact, I had only written this exam because my mother asked me to. By then, I had already made up my mind that I would drop out of college. I didn’t want to get into something which had nothing to do with my future career prospects,” Sushil said.

“Now, my parents think that I am doing pretty well, but back then, they were against it. My younger sister and elder brother, however, always supported me. Counterintuitively, my decision to quit college had induced a greater sense of responsibility to make something out of my life. It was a decision borne out of rebellion, but it cleared the way forward because now I had to prove that what I did was right. Unlike many students in India who find a career after their studies, I wanted something else for my life. I wasn’t scared,” recalled Sushil.

Professional Life

It’s true that Sushil failed to develop interest and understand a lot of what was taught during his college days, but he had a passion to know about things. And that’s why today Sushil has a library of about 1,000 books at home on subjects ranging from modern history to global diplomatic relations, as per The Better India.

“The first job I had was with a telecom giant. I joined them through a third party vendor as a customer service representative. This was my moment to tell the world that even if you’re a college dropout, you can make a better future for yourself. While everyone was working their regular 8-hour shifts, I was working for 12-13 hours a day,” he told.

After his first job, Sushil joined a contact centre.

“In my sales job there, I wouldn’t get up from my work station for any break until I completed my first sale. There were moments when I needed to use the restroom, but couldn’t get up from my work station because of the commitment I had made to myself. I would sit through at least six hours before getting my first sale. This went on for about three-four months, but with the greater experience I would soon complete a sale within the first five minutes at work,” he added.

Life-Changing Path

In November 2013, Sushil met Sarita Rawat Singh, then a software engineer, who eventually got married to him. In 2 years, both of them incorporated SSR Techvision in Noida, a customer services BPO, working in partnership with a US-based company.

“He was motivated by the way the outsourcing industry works and its inherent potential. The thought of starting his own company struck him when he noticed that the company he worked for ignored smaller yet valuable clients and focused on bigger ones only,” notes this profile in Forbes magazine.

Only 3-4 months after working with US-based companies, they rented what was essentially a co-working office in Noida. There were eight seats in the office, of which they took four on rent. Sushil claims that within two and a half years the company ended up buying the entire building in Noida.

Today, it’s a firm with an annual turnover in the millions working across diverse outsourcing fields such as customer support, back-office support, e-commerce, IT, healthcare and more with offices in India and the USA.

