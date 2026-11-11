Mega layoffs begin in India: Qualcomm starts job cuts – Here’s what affected employees may receive

Qualcomm layoffs have begun in India, with around 1,000 employees likely to be affected. Here's what laid-off employees may receive as severance pay.

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Mega layoffs begin in India: Qualcomm starts job cuts – Here's what affected employees may receive | image; x

Qualcomm Layoffs: Chipmaker Qualcomm has announced a massive round of layoffs globally, including in India. Around 1,000 employees in the country are likely to face the axe. Although the company has made no announcements since CEO Cristiano Amon’s memo in October, reports have revealed more details about the restructuring. The company is expected to fire roughly 7 percent of its global workforce which stands at 52,000. In India, Qualcomm has 20,000 employees working at its Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR and Chennai offices, as per a report by The Financial Express. According to the report, around 1,000 Indian employees are under scrutiny. However, this is the first wave of restructuring and another round is expected in January next year. The layoffs will mostly affect engineers as well as recent hires.