New Delhi: The Indian National Congress is all set to escalate its attack against the Narendra Modi-led Union Government. Beginning August 17, the party will be organising “mehangai chaupal” (discussions on price rise) in all assembly constituencies and this is expected to culminate in a mega rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on August 28. The same has been confirmed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a statement where he mentioned interactive meetings would be organised in mandis, retail markets and other locations.Also Read - Congress Holds Protests Over Inflation, Unemployment; BJP Calls It Appeasement Politics | Top Developments

The Congress leader also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘black magic’ jibe at Congress protest wearing black clothes in Parliament and outside in protest against price rise. ‘Black magic can’t end your black days’, PM had said. Responding to this, Mr Ramesh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest as ‘black magic’ only highlights the BJP government’s insecurity about its failure to control rampaging inflation and unemployment”. Also Read - Prices of Potato, Onion, Tomato Contained Since 2013: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha | Top Points

“Inflation is being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, and packaged food grains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath scheme are making a bad employment situation worse,” the former union minister said. Also Read - Viral Video: TMC's Mahua Moitra And Her 'Louis Vitton Bag' Trend Big on Twitter. What You Need to Know