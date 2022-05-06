New Delhi: Soaring inflation on basic essential commodities is burning a hole in the pocket of consumers. In a fresh round of price hikes, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has raised rates of personal care products by anywhere between 2-15 percent. Distributor sources revealed that the price of a multipack of 125 gm of Pears soap has been raised by 3.7 per cent while that of 125 gram has been raised by 2.38%.Also Read - Can Coffee Help in Cancer? Here's What The New Study Says

Since January 2022, this is the third round of price hikes by the company. Earlier last month, the FMCJ major had hiked the prices of its products by 3-20 per cent across skin cleansing and detergents. Prior to that in March, the consumer goods giants had raised the prices of various daily commodities like Coffee, Tea, Maggi, etc.

The hike in prices comes days after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the increase rates by 40 basis points in a bid to contain the rising inflation for the first time in two years. Following the hike in lending rates, HUL CEO Sanjiv Mehta had said, “We have seen prices of toilet soaps, laundry products rising to current levels, we see a stress on consumption levels.”