New Delhi: The unprecedented rise in fuel prices has massively affected the monthly budget of middle-class families. Amid this, the subsequent damage of summer crops in Karnataka and Maharashtra, due to heavy rainfall, has now culminated into a spike in vegetable rates as well. However, according to the reports, the government has been trying all means to control the soaring prices of kitchen items.

Prices of onion and tomato have witnessed a hike while the average prices of pulses and major edible oils have remained almost the same as a month back.

The vegetable traders have indicated that the price rise in the wholesale rates of vegetables was between Rs 10 and Rs 15 per kg while in the retail market, it was around Rs 15-20 per kg. According to a Economic Times report, the traders have also said that these consumables may get dearer in the coming weeks if a similar situation continues.

“Due to increasing rates of fuel prices, especially diesel, the cost of transportation of vegetables have gone up. So, coupled with the shortage in supply, the enhanced transportation cost is now showing its impact by making vegetables dearer in wholesale as well as retail markets,” a trader told The Economic Times.

The average price of onions as on Sunday increased to Rs 39 a kg compared to Rs 28 a month back, according to the data compiled by the government. As far as big cities are concerned, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, the onion prices were in the range of Rs 50-65 per kg on Sunday. Similarly, the prices of tomatoes also saw a steep decline on Sunday. It was Rs 45 a kg on Sunday compared to Rs 27 a kg in September and Rs 41 per kg a year back.

The government on Sunday issued a statement saying that the prices of onion, tomato, and potato were cheaper than last year. “In addition, Grade-B onions, stocks which are below the fair average quality are disposed of in local markets in Maharashtra, MP, and Gujarat. We have offered onions from the buffer at Rs 21 per kg to all the states for lifting from the storage locations,” the government said, according to a News18 report.