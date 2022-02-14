New Delhi: Tata Sons on Monday appointed Ilker Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India. Until very recently, Ayci, was the chairman of Turkish Airlines. Ilker Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before 1st April 2022. The Air India board met today to approve the candidature of Ilker Ayci. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting.Also Read - Air India Eyes to Improve On-Time Performance, Issues SOPs For Cabin Crew. Read Details

“I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” Ilker Ayci said, according to a Economic Times report. Also Read - Air India, Air Asia To Accept Each Other’s Passengers In Case Of Flight Disruptions. Details Here

All You Need To Know About Mehmet İlker Aycı:

Mehmet İlker Aycı was born in Istanbul in 1971.

He was graduated from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Bilkent University

Ayci served as a researcher in the Department of Political Sciences at Leeds University in the U.K.

He starting his career in 1994 and was assigned several positions in Kurtsan Ilaclar A.S., Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Universal Dis Ticaret A.S., respectively.

He served as a general manager in Basak Sigorta A.S. between 2005-2006, and then in Gunes Sigorta A.S. between 2006 and 2011.

In January 2011 he was appointed as the Chairman of The Republic of Turkey Investment Support and Promotion Agency, which is the official organization for promoting Turkey’s investment opportunities to the global business community and for providing assistance to investors before, during and after their entry into Turkey.

In 2013, he was appointed as the vice president of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, and later on in January 2014, as the chairman.

To recall, on 27 January, Tatas had took over control of Air India, its subsidiary Air India Express as well as a 50% stake in joint venture AISATS. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told reporters that Air India has been handed over to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group’s holding company, which is the successful bidder. Also Read - Former British Airways CEO And Aviation Veteran Alex Cruz Likely To Be Air India CEO: Report

“Now, the new owners (of the airline) are Talace,” Pandey noted. “Totally delighted that the takeover process of Air India is complete. We are very happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group. We look forward to working with everyone in creating a world class airline,” Chandrasekaran told reporters in New Delhi.

“I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our Group, and look forward to working together,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

Tata Group also said it philosophically agrees with “the Prime Minister’s vision for the aviation sector, of making it affordable and ensuring it contributes to boosting ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens”.